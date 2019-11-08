Cold & breezy end to the week, Cool weekend ahead

Yesterday’s cold front has brought in much colder air for the Tennessee Valley this morning as many of us are into the mid 30s. Wind has picked up as well, gusting from the north at 20 to 25 mph. That is leading to wind chills into the 20s for much of the Valley. Despite plenty of sunshine throughout the day today we will stay cool through the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be a very chilly night for those folks heading out to playoff football games this evening.