Cold & breezy end to the week, Cool weekend ahead

Happy Friday! You’re going to need that winter coat out there today because we are dealing with some much colder air across the Tennessee Valley this morning.
Yesterday’s cold front has brought in much colder air for the Tennessee Valley this morning as many of us are into the mid 30s. Wind has picked up as well, gusting from the north at 20 to 25 mph. That is leading to wind chills into the 20s for much of the Valley. Despite plenty of sunshine throughout the day today we will stay cool through the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be a very chilly night for those folks heading out to playoff football games this evening.
The weekend will stay cooler than normal with the coldest temperatures coming Saturday morning. Saturday will start into the upper 20s and low 30s with afternoon temperatures into the mid 50s. We will stay sunny and dry all weekend with the 60s on the way for Sunday. All eyes will then be on Monday for our next weathermaker. It looks dry for the Veterans Day Parade with temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s, but a strong cold front late Monday will bring in rain and then cold weather.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.