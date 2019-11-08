City files to keep records confidential in Huntsville police officer’s murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville has filed a motion to quash a subpoena for what the city believes is confidential information in the murder case of police officer William Darby.
The city maintains that releasing the information would violate Darby’s rights and threaten the city’s ability to conduct meaningful internal investigations into the Huntsville Police Department.
Darby shot and killed Jeffrey Parker in April 2018 when offices were called to Parker’s home on a suicide call. Darby was cleared by a police incident review board but was later indicted by a grand jury on the charge of murder.
