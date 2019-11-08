Ala. lawmen help get hitchhiking disabled veteran to doctor’s appointment across state

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A disabled veteran got where he needed to go, thanks to team efforts from some Alabama lawmen.
On Wednesday, a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy came across the man walking down the road with an oxygen tank and learned he is a disabled Gulf War veteran trying to walk or hitchhike from the Jasper area to Huntsville for a doctor’s appointment that he was told he could not miss. With no way to get there, he said he started walking, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.
The deputy escorted the man to the Cullman County line where a Cullman County deputy picked him up. The deputy then took him to the Morgan County line where a Morgan County deputy took over and met a Madison County deputy in Huntsville who finished the trip and took the man to his appointment.
Morgan County deputies say they were happy to do it all again Thursday, only in reverse, to get him back home.
“We are thankful for our veterans and were honored to play a small role in supporting this man who gave a great deal for our country,” the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Morgan County deputies say they are working with the veteran to see how he would like to handle the outpouring of support that has been offered.
