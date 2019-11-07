Valley law enforcement, FBI announce drug bust valued at just under $700K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FBI and Huntsville Police (as part of a coalition of Valley law enforcement agencies) announced a high-level drug bust Thursday.
The coalition seized 5.4 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, 11 guns, and $495,614 after an 18-month investigation in the Madison County area.
The combined value of the drugs is estimated at $195,350.
Huntsville police Sgt. Tony McElyea said the bust slows the trickle of drugs into the Valley’s streets.
“I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t have the kind of money laying around my house. That shows you the level of profit margin on this amount of drugs,” he said.
The operation was conducted on Oct. 30 at seven different properties, and law enforcement arrested Ashley Gene Rice for trafficking cocaine.
He said warrants have been issued for three other individuals in connection to the case, as part of the “Rice Family Drug Trafficking Operation.”
They include:
- Alshton Lamont Rice
- Nicole Kawai Douglas
- Jimon Denyell Douglas
McElyea said the “Rice” operation is one of the largest drug trafficking organizations in the Valley, but the job isn’t done.
“The person that tries to fill that void, it’s our job to identify that person and use the same resources, same time, take time away from family to identify them, conduct an investigation on them and lead to the same result hopefully,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.