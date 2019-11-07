Soldier surprises daughter at school after 3 years overseas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A soldier home after three years overseas stopped at Alabama Christian Academy to surprise his 6-year-old daughter.
Christopher Holmes, a soldier in the U.S. Army, was stationed in Germany for three years, and he returned home for the first time since leaving. With balloons in hand, he walked into the school while his daughter ate lunch.
The little girl recognized him immediately and ran to his arms. The lunch room erupted in applause at the sight of the reunion.
Holmes is happy to be home.
“Honestly, being home and spending time with family is all I need right now,” he said.
Holmes will be home for two weeks, then he will head to Ft. Campbell in Kentucky.
“At least it’s closer to home,” he said.
Asked how excited he was to surprise his little girl, Holmes said on a scale of one to 10, about 100.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.