Retired Army colonel made history with Iraqi surrender

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s an honor for WAFF 48 News to be able to bring you the stories of local heroes inducted in the the 2019 Madison County Hall of Heroes.
This soldier made history.
Retired Army Col. Curtis Potts spent 29 years in the Army, serving in three combat tours and taking on many roles in the military. He was a pilot, chief of staff, battalion commander, and the list goes on.
But there’s one unit he says was like a family.
“Seven years in the 160th was probably my most memorable tour. Good bunch of people that are totally dedicated to national security and our mission,” said Potts.
He also played a major role in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“We were the initial attackers. My attack battalion took down border posts," he said.
And two years after the invasion, Potts made history while serving as the commander of the 4th Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division.
Iraqi Army Gen Mohammed Jarawi surrendered his roughly 15,000 troops to the U.S. It was the first official surrender since World War II.
“He didn’t want his soldiers killed in battle," Potts said.
His leadership and bravery have earned him many awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars. And now he’s an inductee into the Madison County Hall of Heroes.
“This is a very big honor and they’re looking at you for what you’ve accomplished and I look at that as just a representation of all the soldiers I had the privilege to lead,” said Potts.
