Rain into the evening, then cold end to the week

A cold front is bringing rain today, then cold air to wrap up the workweek. Showers will continue to pour across the area into the afternoon and evening. After sunset, the front will be farther east, and most of the rain will be east of I-65. By the overnight hours, the rain should be gone, and colder air will seep into the Tennessee Valley. Overnight lows will be around the mid-30s.
The cold front will change the wind speed and direction this afternoon. A breezy evening is in store with a northerly flow coming in at 15-20 mph, gusting at 25. Tomorrow morning will also be breezy, making it feel colder than the actual air temperature. Winds will become calmer through the day tomorrow.
Friday finishes the week cold and dry. The sky will gradually clear through the day, allowing peeks of sunshine in by the afternoon. The sun won’t help much because highs are projected to only reach the upper 40s, possibly low 50s in some spots.
Afternoon highs increase this weekend, in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday, but another cold front will spark a few showers Monday (Veteran’s Day) then drop temperatures once again next week. Most of next week will be very cold with highs and lows below average most days.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.