Rain expected this afternoon before two rounds of cold

It’s a mild start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 50s, but this will be the warmest morning we will see over the next 10 days. Rain is moving in from the west/northwest and will be pushing into the Tennessee Valley throughout the morning and will pick up through the afternoon. Rainfall won’t be too significant, but some areas will see between 1/4 to 1/2 an inch by this evening. The cold front will fully pass through overnight tonight and that means we’re in for a cold Friday. Friday will start into the low to mid 30s with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Friday will be breezy at times as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 15 mph.