Rain expected this afternoon before two rounds of cold

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Grab an umbrella! We’re expecting some rain to move through the Valley later today and behind that it is going to get cold!
It’s a mild start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 50s, but this will be the warmest morning we will see over the next 10 days.
Rain is moving in from the west/northwest and will be pushing into the Tennessee Valley throughout the morning and will pick up through the afternoon. Rainfall won’t be too significant, but some areas will see between 1/4 to 1/2 an inch by this evening.
The cold front will fully pass through overnight tonight and that means we’re in for a cold Friday. Friday will start into the low to mid 30s with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Friday will be breezy at times as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 15 mph.
Even colder air is expected overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures starting into the upper 20s and low 30s. This weekend will be chilly, but at least it will be dry.
Saturday will be the coolest of the two days with afternoon temperatures into the mid-50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with the mid 40s to start and low to mid 60s by the afternoon.
An even colder blast of air will move in as we head into the early parts of next week. This will bring rain late on Veterans Day and then much colder air on the backside. We could even see temperatures dip into the teens by the middle of next week!
