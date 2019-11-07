New Salvation Army red kettles feature digital payment

(WAFF) - It’s a problem many of us run into today... We see a cause we’d like to help out, but we don’t have any cash on us! Well, The Salvation Army has come up with a way to fix that this Christmas season.
This year, the organization’s red kettles placed at various grocery stores and shopping malls to collect money for those less fortunate will feature a new digital payment method.
How it works is simple. For those of you with Apple or Google Pay, all you have to do is scan your iPhone or Android, and you will then be prompted to type in how much you’d like to donate! If you don’t have one of those features, you can also scan a QR code that will take you to a donation website.
You can expect to see these red kettles popping up around town right after Thanksgiving!
