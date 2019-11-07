$14.9M grant will help expand U.S. 72 in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Sen. Richard Shelby announced a $14.9 million Department of Transportation grant that will go toward expanding a stretch of road in Lauderdale County.
The grant will expand a portion of U.S. 72 in Lauderdale County, also known as Florence Boulevard, that will increase the road from a four-lane divided highway to a six-lane divided highway, adding a lane in each direction.
The improvements are designed to alleviate traffic congestion and provide easier commutes.
