Jemison High School security guard acquitted of assaulting student during fight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The security guard accused of injuring a student at Jemison High School last year has been acquitted.
A jury ruled Jonathan Phillips not guilty of first-degree assault Wednesday afternoon.
The charge was brought about after a fight at the school. He was accused of body-slamming 15-year-old Steven Franklin, who suffered a cracked skull and internal bleeding.
The student’s mother, Latoya McKinney, said she was exploring legal options last year.
