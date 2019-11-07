Jemison High School security guard acquitted of assaulting student during fight

Jemison High School security guard acquitted of assaulting student during fight
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 6, 2019 at 8:50 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:50 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The security guard accused of injuring a student at Jemison High School last year has been acquitted.

[ Jemison HS student left with cracked skull after security guard 'body-slam' ]

[ Injured Huntsville teen released from hospital after Jemison HS incident ]

A jury ruled Jonathan Phillips not guilty of first-degree assault Wednesday afternoon.

The charge was brought about after a fight at the school. He was accused of body-slamming 15-year-old Steven Franklin, who suffered a cracked skull and internal bleeding.

The student’s mother, Latoya McKinney, said she was exploring legal options last year.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.