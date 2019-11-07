Jackson County Corrections Deputy Arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own Corrections Deputies in connection with an investigation into contraband being brought into the Jackson County Jail.
JCSO Corrections Staff discovered that Rod Edwards Hanna was bringing tobacco, which is considered contraband, into the correctional facility and delivering it to an unnamed inmate.
Hanna was immediately terminated and arrested on a charge of Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd Degree, which is a Class B Misdemeanor.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said, "during the interview process for Corrections Deputies I warn potential employees that if they are caught bringing banned substances into the jail, they will be arrested and that is exactly what happened”.
WAFF 48 News has learned Hanna’s bond was set at $10,0000. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.
