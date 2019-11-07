Heavily-traveled Madison County road gets $9.2M grant for improvements

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County road that carries more than 11,000 cars per day is getting some TLC, thanks to a major grant.
Sen. Richard Shelby announced a $9.2 million Department of Transportation grant Thursday to help improve and expand Blake Bottom Road.
The heavily-traveled road leads to Research Park Boulevard, carrying employees to Cummings Research Park and Redstone Arsenal on a daily basis.
The grant will expand the portion of Blake Bottom Road from Jeff Road to Research Park Boulevard to five lanes.
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says this would not have been possible without the help of the Department of Transportation.
“We could not have afforded this $9.2 million directly out of the county’s fund, so we’re excited. Those labors of going to Washington to plead our case have truly paid off," said Strong.
This grant is the largest the county has ever received.
