Food bank in need of donations ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As you decide what will be on the table this year, many people across the Tennessee Valley are wondering whether they’ll have anything to eat. The Food Bank of North Alabama faces a shortage of food ahead of Thanksgiving.
The food bank just received a semitruck full of 37,000 pounds of food, and a smaller amount is due to arrive within the next day or so. But the food bank still has a great need.
