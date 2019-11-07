First year a ‘success’; more people expected to grow hemp in 2020 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hemp industry in Alabama is still in its infant stage, but it’s growing fast. Current growers predict the number of farms across the state to double during the 2020 growing season.
When driving past hemp farms, many confuse the plant as marijuana. While it looks similar, hemp contains less than 0.3% of THC.
In north Alabama, 21 farmers held a license to grow during the 2019 growing season. Alabama A&M University is one of 9 university license holders in the state.
“We anticipate there will likely be a two fold increase in applicants this year," said Darius Jacobs. He works with the team of experts at Alabama A&M.
Wednesday, the growers from the university explained the basics of what you need to know to grow. Obtaining a license in Alabama is a tricky and lengthy process.
“A week ago the USDA released their long awaited regulations in regards to the growing and cultivating of HEMP. We wanted to get that new information out to the farmers so they can make an informed decision prior to the November 14th deadline.”
Some of the new regulations, according to Jacobs, introduces a new federal seed certification program and the availability of government issued crop insurance.
Southern Leaf, based out of Fayetteville, Tennessee, is one of the many growers in the Tennessee Valley. In less than a year, the company says they’ve been able to generate thousands for the local economy and employee around 35 people.
“We have parents of autistic children. We have elderly patients come to us. We have people with severe PTSD," said Southern Leaf Director of Marketing Dennison Sleeper.
Sleeper says the state of Tennessee accepts license applications year around, while Alabama only comes around once a year. Jacobs says there is a list of things you need before that deadline. To find more information click here.
For more information on Southern Leaf, you can visit their website.
