Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Huntsville construction company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are asking for your help to find two people they say stole a lot of equipment from a Huntsville business. Yet, as one of thieves tried to block a surveillance camera, he unknowingly posed for his closeup.
Officers say two men used force to break into Hanna Construction on Oct. 19 off Commercial Drive. Police say they took tools and TVs worth thousands of dollars.
Yet, as they tried to turn the surveillance camera toward the ceiling, it captured an image of one of the burglars. The two men were last seen loading the stolen equipment into a tan pickup truck with black rims.
If you have any information, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
