Aniah Blanchard’s family gathers in Birmingham to pray for her safe return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What the family of Aniah Blanchard is going through is unimaginable for many.
Wednesday, the two week anniversary of her disappearance, more than 200 people joined Aniah’s parents at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham to pray for her safe return.
Aniah’s father, Elijah Blanchard, and stepmother, Yashiba Blanchard, thanked the community for supporting them by searching and praying.
Elijah Blanchard said he’s leaning on his faith for courage.
“I’m holding up because the God I serve will not allow me to fold,” said Elijah Blanchard.
If you have information about Blanchard’s disappearance call police. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made through the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
