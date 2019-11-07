After 18 years, a Lacey’s Spring Christmas tree farm is closing

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - Choosing the Christmas tree can be as much a tradition for families as decorating it.
In the Valley, you will soon have fewer places to buy live trees, partly because of our roller coaster weather conditions.
For the last 18 years, Schwerman Christmas Tree Plantation has sold more than 2,000 trees each Christmas season.
However this year, the farm will only be open for one weekend because they don’t have enough trees to sell.
You may remember the torrential flooding that consumed the Tennessee Valley last January. The Schwerman farm flooded.
The tragic flooding left trees standing in water for more than three months.
When the water finally receded back in April, Owner Pat Schwerman said, it may hinder their Christmas season.
After one of the driest summers in Alabama, the drought brought on another set of problems for the Christmas tree staple.
The drought left the farm owners with only 250 to 300 trees to sell this season.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody one last time, but it’s just gonna be tough to tell people that we’re not going to be doing this anymore. We’ve had families coming out here for three or four generations. It’s gonna be tough,” Schwerman said.
Schwerman Christmas Tree Plantation will be open Thanksgiving weekend from noon to dark.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.