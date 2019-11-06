Texting 911 dispatchers now available in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County, there’s now more than one way to contact 911.
You can call, you can video chat with them and now, you can text.
The new feature works like any normal text you would send.
You send the message to 911, say you need help and give them your address.
It’s important to list your address as one of the first things you text them.
Morgan County 911 Dispatch Director Jeanie Pharis says this opens a whole new line of communication for impaired people who have a hard time with phone calls.
The biggest benefit comes to those that have speech or hearing impairments because this way we can communicate directly with them and we can actually get responses to them quicker," Pharis said.
There’s other situations this feature could be useful.
“For somebody who doesn’t want, maybe in a dangerous situation, that they don’t want the other person or a possible suspect to know they’re actually calling or talking to 911,” Pharis explained.
The new texting feature is now available for all folks in Morgan County.
