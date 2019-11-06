More than 2 pounds of meth seized in Tuscumbia trafficking bust

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmen arrested two people accused of trying to sell more than 2 pounds of meth.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force with assistance from the Tuscumbia Police Department and the US Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force conducted a narcotic trafficking investigation in Tuscumbia on Tuesday.
Agents arrested Derrick Lamont Bean, 42, and Frederick Maurice Mills, 24. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Additional narcotics charges are expected to be filed.
