Sunshine today, wet tomorrow, then colder to end the workweek

A beautiful day continues this afternoon with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Sunset will be at 4:48 PM, and temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight.
Rain returns tomorrow as a cold front moves toward and through the Tennessee Valley Thursday. Most of the rain will occur during the afternoon with cloudy skies. Showers won't be too intense, but there could be periods of heavy rainfall. The front will slide through during the evening and conditions will trend drier and cooler through the overnight hours.
The cold front will deliver a blast of cold air by Friday. Friday morning will have temperatures near freezing. The sky will have clouds to start the day on Friday morning, but the sky will clear through the day. The end of the workweek will be cold with highs only in the upper 40s, but a few spots could make it into the low 50s as sunshine should be abundant by the afternoon.
This weekend will include sunshine along with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Another cold front will spark showers on Veteran’s Day, then temperatures take another big dive during the next work week.
