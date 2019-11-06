Sunny & warm today, Rain Thursday then much colder

We’re waking up to temperatures into the low 40s for much of the Valley this morning. It is a clear and dry start and it should remain that way for much of the day today as well. Temperatures this afternoon will climb towards 70-degrees while the wind turns to the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. By late evening, clouds will pick up from the northwest and we will see more of those as we move throughout the remainder of the overnight. This is all ahead of a cold front that will bring us rain on Thursday.