Sunny & warm today, Rain Thursday then much colder

Soak up the beautiful weather today because this is the nicest day we will see for quite a while.
We’re waking up to temperatures into the low 40s for much of the Valley this morning. It is a clear and dry start and it should remain that way for much of the day today as well. Temperatures this afternoon will climb towards 70-degrees while the wind turns to the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. By late evening, clouds will pick up from the northwest and we will see more of those as we move throughout the remainder of the overnight. This is all ahead of a cold front that will bring us rain on Thursday.
The cold front will bring some prefrontal showers during the morning Thursday, but the better, and steadier rain will be during the afternoon and evening. While it won’t be terribly heavy, I do expect some spots to pick up near a half inch by the time it wraps up Thursday evening. From there the weather will turn cold! Friday will only have highs into the upper 40s and 50s despite plenty of sunshine. From there we can expect another cool stretch into the weekend before an even stronger punch of cold air moves in for early next week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
