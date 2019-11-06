SBA offering drought recovery loans in certain counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced it is offering economic disaster loans in Jackson and Madison counties in Alabama and in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
The loan program is available to eligible farm-related and non-farm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the drought.
Loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources
You can apply at Disasterloan.sba.gov.
You have until next June to submit your loan application.
