Madison County teachers honored with district awards

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Meet a few of the great teachers working at Madison County Schools.
On Tuesday night, school administrators honored two teachers with Excel Awards.
Deanna Powers Spencer of Owens Cross Roads School earned the Elementary Teacher of the Year award.
Deborah Keller-Mitchell of Sparkman High School was recognized with the Secondary Teacher of the Year award.
They are now eligible for Teacher of the Year for Alabama.
Also on Tuesday, the Support Professional of the Year Excel Award for Elementary went to Delnisa Lopez. She’s from Monrovia Elementary School.
The Award for Secondary Support Professional went to Amy Hunter from Meridianville Middle School.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.