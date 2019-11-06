JeffCo deputy grazed by bullet during fight with suspect during late-night traffic stop

MULGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy is OK after being grazed by a bullet during a late-night traffic stop Tuesday.
Brandon Donte Fowler, 33, is facing several charges, including assault and drug charges. Fowler was found to be in possession of marijuana, crystal meth and heroin.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the traffic stop was made at 11:23 p.m. near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street in the Mulga community. The suspect was driving a Moped with no lights on.
The suspect refused to cooperate, according to the sheriff’s office, and when the deputy attempted to pat down the suspect the man began to fight the deputy. During the fight, deputies say a gun fell from the suspect’s waistband, hit the ground, discharged and grazed the deputy in the leg.
A second deputy arrived and they were able to overpower the suspect and take him into custody, JeffCo says. It was later determined Fowler also had an outstanding warrant for first-degree property of theft.
