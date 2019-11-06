Huntsville Utilities warns of Cash App scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new scam has been targeting Huntsville Utilities customers.
The company says they have been informed of a new tactic in which scammers tell the customer that they can pay their “late bill” through the Cash App.
Huntsville Utilities say they do not accept payments through this app.
They say they have informed the app developer of the situation in the hope that they can shut down the fraudulent account and identify those behind it.
Customers can always verify their account status by calling the customer information center at 256-535-1200.
