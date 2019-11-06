Huntsville Memorial Parkway grant and future improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several accidents along Huntsville’s Memorial Parkway within less than a month are getting city leaders’ attention.
WAFF 48 News talked with members of the Huntsville City Council, who say improvements are needed and plans are now in place.
“The cities priority is the safety of our residence and we want to make sure they can cross as safely as possible,” said council member Jennie Robinson.
Scenes on the Parkway with police and first responders rushing to the scene of pedestrians getting hit and some dying has been a problem for years.
Last month Huntsville Police say 46-year-old Richard Clayburn died trying to cross the parkway. Another pedestrian was hit and seriously injured on Nov. 1.
“The majority of the people who are trying to cross the parkway are doing so because there transportation dependent, they’re using it everyday,” said Robinson.
Huntsville City Council members say making Memorial Parkway safer for foot traffic is complicated.
“Some of them you have an overpass so it’s going to be how can they cross safely under that underpass, some of them have lighted intersections for instance at Mountain Gap and at Meadow Brooke and farther up the north parkway, so at those places you’re going to look at signals and signal turning and warning lights,” said Robinson.
Thanks to a grant from ALDOT, a study will be performed and improvements made.
“The south Huntsville main business association with the city of Huntsville applied for a grant to study all of the parkway intersections from green cove all the way up to north Huntsville and look at where we could do improvements to the existing crosswalks, where we need to add crosswalks,” said executive director Bekah Schmidt.
