Huntsville Humane Society CEO reacts to U.S. Senate passing new animal cruelty bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Animal lovers will be pleased to know that a new bill passed by both houses of Congress aims to protect our furry friends.
Animal cruelty could soon become a felony with big penalties.
If someone is found guilty of animal cruelty they could spend seven years behind bars if President Trump signs this bill into law. That’s a much harsher penalty then before.
The executive director of the Humane Society says this bill and hopefully law is long overdue.
"It's about time. We have been, or I have been I should say fighting for animals almost my whole life and I know there are so many compassionate people in our community who feel the same way," said Humane Society CEO Anne Caldwell.
There are a lot of dogs looking for a forever home at the greater Huntsville Humane Society. When this bill gets signed into law, employees and volunteers who take care of the animals, say it will help them know people with animals better behave.
“It takes away some of the guess work. It makes it very black and white. If you’re torturing, drowning, setting fire to, murdering, otherwise harming in anyway an animal it is a federal felony now, which means it’s punishable assuming President Trump signs this into law, it’s punishable up to seven years and that’s serious. I mean it’s a felony,” said Caldwell.
The executive director says dogs and cats don’t have a voice, so she’s glad every member of the senate passed this bill and increased the penalty for animal cruelty.
