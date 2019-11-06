Heightened security at Alabama-LSU game ahead of possible presidential visit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday’s Alabama-LSU game could be the second time President Donald Trump attends an Alabama football game.
Tuscaloosa is preparing for dignitaries to be here for it.
“Put politics to the side, to have a president visit your community is extraordinary. It’s a rare event and its something we should embrace it,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained. The Mayor could not confirm if the President will attend the game.
WBRC recorded video of a Tuscaloosa Police helicopter circling Bryant Denny Stadium Tuesday. That was two hours before the University announced gates to the game would open early due to heightened security.
Students say a presidential visit would add to the excitement.
“It’s exciting, exciting. I’m ready to see him roll into town with all his big planes and his politicians with him. It’ll be cool,” according to Ethan Whitaker.
The Tuscaloosa area’s last presidential visit happened in 2011 when President Barack Obama came here after the April 27 tornado struck. Before that, President Ronald Reagan stopped at Northport’s McDonald’s on Highway 82 in 1984.
Customers liked the possibility of another president coming to West Alabama.
“I think that would be very cool for this small town to have somebody so big come here," Amber Wilson expressed to WBRC.
The White House has not officially said the president is coming for the Alabama-LSU game. But the FAA issued an alert to that effect Monday.
