City of Florence terminates contract with Crossroads Community Outreach, cutting $60K of funding

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence has voted to terminate its contract with the Crossroads Community Outreach program, which takes away about $60,000 from the agency.
Crossroads helps the homeless in the area during the winter, among other community outreach activities. The group operates on a budget of about $100,000.
Director Kimberly Jackson says she believes the group targeted Crossroads. She told the Times Daily, “I’m very disappointed. It’s malicious”.
City officials say the decision was made because the group was not complying with grant requirements, after the Alabama Department of Environmental and Community Affairs (ADECA) “discovered accounting, record keeping, and reporting discrepancies in submittals from Crossroads in August 2019.”
However, Crossroads officials say a policy change was put in place in August, which they say was “impossible to meet”.
The group did comment on the move on Facebook, in part thanking Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons, who cast the only vote opposing the contract’s termination.
Mayor Steve Holt has commented on the decision, saying “There are rules to be followed and it’s been spelled out from Day 1. Nothing’s ever moved. Nothing’s ever changed. If they want a forensic audit, we can get one.”
Jackson says she intends to keep the agency up and running.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.