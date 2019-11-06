Activists pushing for body cam footage in deadly Madison officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday, activists from the Outcast Voters League said they aren’t taking no for an answer.
They traveled to Huntsville and met with locals in the aftermath of Madison Police shooting and killing Dana Fletcher in October.
Madison County investigators said Fletcher pointed a gun at officers but have not released the officer’s body cam footage.
Sheriff Kevin Turner told on-lookers at an NAACP meeting Monday a weapon was involved.
“I’m going to tell you. I have seen the tape. I have see the video. Whether you want to believe it or don’t, there was a weapon involved,” he said.
Office spokesman Chief Deputy Stacey Bates said the office won’t be releasing the footage.
‘Outcast’ leadership said the sheriff’s office is lying, and that the footage should be released.
“There is no middle ground. We are here to protest. We are here to send a message," Outcast spokesman Carlos Chaverst said.
"It’ll be loud and clear, and we’ll be here until we see justice done all the way through.”
Huntsville attorney Russell Crumbley isn’t involved in the case, but said the body camera footage will likely only be played publicly in a courtroom, if at all.
“The family is not going to sue and ask for the video, the family is going to sue for wrongful death and they’re going to get that video as a part of the discovery process," he said.
Fletcher family attorney Ben Crump has not yet said what, if any, legal action the family will take.
“Outcast” leader Frank Matthews said Crump is expected to come to Huntsville and meet with the family on Nov. 11.
In the meantime, Matthews said the organization will be planning a series of press conferences, protests and boycotts.
Bates said the investigation into the shooting will be finished by the end of the week, and asks “people to remain calm and patient and give time for everything to be completely finished.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.