AAA warns that we are in the danger zone of car collisions with deer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Now would be a really good time to pay extra attention while you are driving, as AAA is out with a warning that November and December are the most common months to be involved in a collision with a deer.
The reason? The animals are in the midst of mating season.
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety advises that there are about 1.5 million deer-car crashes each year and on average 150 people are killed every year in automobile collisions with deer.
At Frankie and Dylan’s Collision Center in Mentor they will see dozens of customers in for body work due to collisions with deer.
“It’s just amazing, just how much damage they can really do, there’s a lot of weight involved,” Szappanos said. “We’ve had some hits go as high as $20,000.00 for repairs.”
AAA suggests that you pay close attention to the yellow diamond shaped signs that warn of high deer activity areas and resist the urge to swerve if you encounter a deer, swerving can confuse the deer and can also move you into the path of oncoming traffic.
