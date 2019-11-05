Warmer days today and Wednesday before rain & cold air late this week

Wednesday will start off with temperatures hovering right around that 40-degree mark. However, it will be the warmest day we see for the next eight to ten days. Highs on Wednesday will be right around 70-degrees. Thursday will usher in change as the next weathermaker slides in bringing us more rain. Rain is likely by midday Thursday as a cold front moves across the southeast. Rainfall doesn’t look to be too heavy as we only expect to see totals near a quarter to a half inch. From there we will dry out and that leads to a cooler weekend. Even colder temperatures are expected next week as we get a push of arctic air!