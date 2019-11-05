Teen pleads guilty to killing Birmingham football star, avoids possible life sentence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham teenager avoided a possible life sentence in the death of a Woodlawn football star by admitting he pulled the trigger.
Rodrick Hodges was 17-years-old when he admits he shot an killed 16-year-old William Edwards last year.
Hodges pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of Intentional Murder. He was sentenced to 30 years for Edwards’ death, plus 20 years for a separate gun charge.
Although court documents say Edwards’ mother, Vatongula Edwards, agreed to the deal, she told WBRC the sentence was not long enough but “some justice is better than none.”
The shooting happened in the 300 block of 80th St N early morning Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Police said Edwards was intentionally shot from outside his North East Lake home while he played video games inside his bedroom.
