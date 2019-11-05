Suspect in teen’s murder extradited to Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect is behind bars in the county of the crime.
Bernandino Matias is charged in the death of 16-year-old Tania Rico. Police found her dead in an apartment on Bluebird Lane in Decatur on Oct. 24.
Matias was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee the day after the crime. He was extradited to Morgan County on Monday.
Tania was a sophomore at Austin High School.
Last Thursday, her family and friends gathered to mourn her short life.
