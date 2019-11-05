Suspect in teen’s murder extradited to Morgan County

Suspect in teen’s murder extradited to Morgan County
By Jonathan Grass | November 4, 2019 at 9:35 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:21 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect is behind bars in the county of the crime.

Bernandino Matias is charged in the death of 16-year-old Tania Rico. Police found her dead in an apartment on Bluebird Lane in Decatur on Oct. 24.

[ Decatur homicide suspect captured in Tennessee ]

Matias was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee the day after the crime. He was extradited to Morgan County on Monday.

Tania was a sophomore at Austin High School.

Last Thursday, her family and friends gathered to mourn her short life.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.