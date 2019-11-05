SPLC celebrates 30th anniversary of Civil Rights Memorial

“As we celebrate 30 years of the Civil Rights Memorial, we are reminded that everyday people, including each and every one of us, have the power to bring about social change by standing up and speaking out against injustice,” said Tafeni English, director of the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC). “The 40 names of civil rights martyrs inscribed on the memorial provide lessons on the courage, commitment and sacrifices these individuals made in the past to bring us where we are today, and they inspire us to continue the march until justice is a reality for everyone in society.”