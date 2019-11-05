Shellfish delayed Old Highway 431 construction

Shellfish delayed Old Highway 431 construction
Shellfish had to be moved for bridge work on Old Highway 431. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 4, 2019 at 6:07 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 6:07 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A protected shellfish has caused delays for a big construction project on four old bridges on Old Highway 431.

[ Commissioner says bridge work will make Old Highway 431 safer ]

An environmental study found there were mussels in the water and they had to be moved before the $10.8 million construction project could begin.

The fish have been moved, the project has been bidded out, and construction is expected to start in a couple of months.

The bridges are in bad shape and narrow, so cars are unable to go in both directions at the same time.

If your commute takes you down Old Highway 431, you’ll need to take a detour once construction begins.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.