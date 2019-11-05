Several Huntsville district 1 schools jump 10, 20 points on state report card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As with any report card, there is always fear of what grades you’ve earned. For several district 1 in Huntsville this year, they had nothing to worry about. In one year, almost every school in the district saw growth -- some jumping 20 points.
With every math problem and every new book, the students are making a difference in the classroom. It’s that difference school leaders hope will travel with them as they continue their education.
“It felt really good that we finally came to a better grade," said student Zymyr Humphrey.
“Our reading and math have improved. They’re enjoying the love of reading,” said fourth-grade teacher Tyra Graham.
“We actually gained 20 points," explained Montview Elementary principal Marcia Sutton. "Our score was a 56 and we went up to almost a B.”
Her school isn’t alone. Around the corner, Lakewood Elementary also jumped 21 points. Plus, both of its feeder schools -- McNair Junior High and Jemison -- also saw increases.
“They try to find an easier way for us to do it better," explained 5th grader Alynndria Cartwright. "Then, they’ll work up and up until we’re there.”
Administrators and teachers say reflecting on years of being listed a “failing” school affected the students.
“I was kind of sad because we really weren’t doing good,” admitted Humphrey.
“I don’t think any students are really failing because they’re all good at something," said Sutton.
During the past year, they found that “something” and developed a formula that worked.
“I think our teachers just saw that our students were smart students and that they could do all the work they needed to do," explained Lakewood Elementary principal Fredrick Barnes. "So, the teachers really pushed them harder in the classroom, gave them what they needed, set high expectations and the students excelled.”
WAFF 48 News learned they spent the past year focusing on key areas with math and reading, they worked with parents to improve absenteeism and simply showed the students they are cared for and loved.
There was also a focus on improving testing skills. However, teachers said they really wanted to stick to the basics.
“They just tried their best. Like they listened to the teachers and did the work so when it came to the test they tried their best to know the questions and everything," said Humphrey.
Around 90% of all schools in the city saw improvement, and perhaps the secret to that success is hidden right in district one.
“I think the hope the hope that they’re able to see they can do it," said Graham. "They aren’t just being pushed to be back. They’re able to see they can!”
There are still some schools that received D’s and F’s, but even they say improvements. The goal is to push them even harder onto the passing list next year.
To see your schools grade and a breakdown of what formulates the score, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.