Rain Thursday followed by colder air Friday

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with cool low temperatures in the low to middle 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny again with highs in the upper 60s, which is about average for early November. Our next weather-maker will move in on Thursday with widespread light rain showers forming along a cold front. Rainfall totals of ¼” to ½” will be likely most locations in north Alabama. Some rain showers will linger into early Friday morning, but skies will begin to rapidly clear out by mid-morning Friday.