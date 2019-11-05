Rain Thursday followed by colder air Friday

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with cool low temperatures in the low to middle 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny again with highs in the upper 60s, which is about average for early November. Our next weather-maker will move in on Thursday with widespread light rain showers forming along a cold front. Rainfall totals of ¼” to ½” will be likely most locations in north Alabama. Some rain showers will linger into early Friday morning, but skies will begin to rapidly clear out by mid-morning Friday.
Behind the front temperatures will stay below average Friday through Sunday. Highs will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Veterans Day on Monday looks cool with highs in the lower 50s and chances for isolated rain showers ad breezy winds.
An arctic air mass will move in early next week, knocking down low temperatures into the 20s if not even teens on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
