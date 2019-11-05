Morgan County Schools showing improvement

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County school officials highlighted the school system’s achievements at this year’s State of the Schools event.
The state report card shows the school is continuing to improve. The overall grade for the 2018-2019 school year was 87, a B. The previous year, the school system scored an 82.
Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr. said the grade is a reflection of everyone’s hard work.
Hopkins said the B is a good sign the district is heading in the right direction,. He said everyone will strive toward an A grade next year.
“We’ve been able to set goals and we’ve met those goals each and every year. So I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Hopkins. “We don’t want to act like that that’s the be-all, the end-all because we are more than just a grade. But we feel like it shows that we are continuing with our academic success.”
Hopkins has an innovative way to approach addressing the district’s status for the state of the schools: surprise performances. This year, he enlisted the help of students who took the stage to talk about what they are learning and to highlight school achievements.
Tuesday’s event also celebrated students from West Morgan Elementary School for showing huge progress in report card scores.
