Madison County K-9 gets protective vest donation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office got a special donation to keep one of its most valuable officers protected.
K-9 Happy was gifted a bullet and stab protective vest by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was sponsored by Trouw Nutrition USA and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed."
Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.