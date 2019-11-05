Madison County Democrats looking for more state support after leadership change

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In 2018, Madison County Democrats struggled, but the party is hoping changes at the state level will turn things around.
Over the weekend, Democrats from across the state voted in new leadership. Madison County Democratic Secretary Amy Shadoin said the new party leaders represent a more diverse, younger, and energized party.
She said they’ll help establish messaging, an increased social media presence and infrastructure the party has lacked in the past.
“Candidates have simply been on their own. They have not had the infrastructure they have needed to have, and the kind of support from the state party they’ve needed to have," she said.
She said the changes also make room for more progressive voices.
Colbert County Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner recently left the Democratic party for the GOP because of those shifting values.
“I’ve just increasingly seen the modern day Democratic party move away from our conservative values that we have in Alabama and I was raised with. I just felt more comfortable under the Republican banner I feel like,” he said.
Madison County License Director Mark Craig has also applied to join the GOP. Shadoin said officials have changed parties for reelection purposes.
“In Alabama, the only way for you to get elected was be a Republican, run on a Republican ticket. I think we’ve lost a lot of our elected officials for that reason,” she said.
Shadoin said local democratic candidates will likely struggle until the new leadership sets up better messaging, but that doesn’t mean local democrats are going away.
“I’m stubborn, and determined, and we won’t give up," she said.
That next election is just under a year away.
