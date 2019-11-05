Fraternity chapter barred from Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A chapter of a service fraternity has been barred from Alabama A&M University’s campus by its national council.
According to the Kappa Kappa Psi website, the charter for the Iota Nu chapter was revoked Tuesday. That means all active members of the organization have been expelled from the organization and it is barred from recruiting new members for the next 20 years.
Kappa Kappa Psi supports the “Marching Maroon and White” band.
The revocation follows hazing allegations related to their new member presentation show.
Alabama A&M’s vice president of marketing, communication and advancement, Archie Tucker, gave the following statement:
“We were not made aware of any reports of hazing prior to this notice today from the national chapter. We have not received any reports of hazing from students, faculty of staff. We will look into the grounds for suspension, investigate the matter internally and speak further to the national chapter.”
