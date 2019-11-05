Community gathers to pray for Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard continues, her family and friends aren’t giving up hope.
Prayer vigils were held in Auburn and Montgomery night.
Hundreds gathered at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6:22 p.m. June 22 is Blanchard’s birthday.
“We’re out here to just love them and just hug on them. It’s just hard, hard, hard, I know I can’t imagine what they’re going through," said Allison Good.
A family friend spoke on behalf of Blanchard’s parents.
"They’re just so grateful to see everybody out supporting Aniah and her family. Just for them to know people are still aware of the story and are looking for her means the world to them,” said Haley Tenbarg.
Blanchard was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 24. Her Honda CR-V was found Friday, Oct. 25 at a Montgomery apartment complex with damage to the passenger side. Police said evidence found inside the vehicle indicated she had been harmed.
“We are going to find her alive and bring her home. That is what the family is holding on to,” Tenbarg said.
In Montgomery, members of Open Door Christian Faith Workshop Center gathered to pray for the safe return of Blanchard and all missing children.
The nondenominational church on Presidents Drive meets every Monday night.
This week’s gathering was devoted to having members of the congregation concentrate on asking for law enforcement to be able to locate Aniah. They wore ribbons in Aniah’s favorite color, baby blue, and came together to harness the power of gathering as a unified body.
The group plans to devote every Monday night meeting to praying for Aniah until she is found.
