University of North Alabama sets record enrollment for fall semester

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama announced record enrollment for the fall semester with a total of 8, 046 students. That number includes traditional and online students, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Nearly 400 more students enrolled this fall in comparison with last year, a 5-percent increase. School administrators say the greatest increase is in the number of online graduate students, crediting new programs for adult learners.
