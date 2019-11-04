Remembering 17-year-old DAR High School student Eli Spray

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A community is coming together to say goodbye to a 17-year-old football player in Grant who died in a crash early Friday morning.
Eli Spray was a senior football player at DAR High School and a lot of his classmates and teammates are attending his visitation at First Baptist Church in Grant.
We talked with one of Eli's best friends who was with him the night before he died and he can't believe he’s now attending the visitation and making plans for Tuesday’s funeral and burial.
"The night before I dropped him off at his car. He got out of my car and I said I'll see you, tomorrow buddy, he said see you buddy, and he got out. I had no idea that would be the last time me or really anybody would talk to him again. It's just one of those things that doesn't feel real," said Ben Sutton.
Eli died in a traffic accident on Simpson Road in Grant. He was an offensive lineman on the football team and a force for opponents to deal with.
“He was the big brother on the team. Everybody looked up to him. He was one of those guys that didn’t talk a lot, but when he talked everybody listened,” said Sutton.
Off the football fields, all of Eli’s friends describe him as funny and kind. “He’d always make everybody laugh and he’d always have everybody’s back. I mean he was just a gentle giant. I like to describe him as a teddy bear,” said Howie Boxley.
“I’ve known him ever since we were little kids. It still doesn’t feel real that I’ll never be able to talk to him or not even be able to tell him bye,” said Sutton.
Eli’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Grant. He’ll be buried following the funeral at Kirby Cemetery in Langston.
