Suspect in custody following Decatur police pursuit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody following a vehicle pursuit that started in Decatur.
Police say someone failed to yield with a traffic officer and backed into an officer on a motorcycle at Newcomb Street and Highway 20. The officer got a bloody nose but is OK.
State troopers got involved in the chase. It ended when he got out of the car and ran away along U.S, 72 before being captured.
The suspect’s name and charges have not been released.
A school spokesman said Leon Sheffield Elementary and Benjamin Davis Elementary were on lockdown but later resumed normal status. They had a controlled release, which means they watch every child get in a car.
