Phase 2 of Jordan Road extension project begins next month

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The second phase of the Jordan Road extension project and Ryland Pike construction project begins next month to make the new road that opened Friday even safer.
Currently, there isn’t much of a shoulder, but that will soon change
Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill says it will be 3 feet on each side., he shoulders will be widened, and there will be new asphalt, stripping, reflectors and some guardrail installation in some areas.
Hill says discussions are also happening to improve visibility on the newly-installed median from U.S. 72 East onto Jordan Road
