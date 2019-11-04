New website to support UNA’s mascots who turn 17 this month

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Believe it or not, UNA’s mascots, Leo and Una will be turning 17 this month!
As the only live on-campus lion mascots in the U.S., school officials have been looking at better ways to take care of them, according to the Times Daily.
It costs about $30,000 a year to take care of them, and the school depends on donations for that.
So, to celebrate their birthday, Leo and Una have been given their own brand new website, where you can learn all about them and donate to their daily care.
Read more at the Times Daily.
